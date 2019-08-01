IGP Kashmir promotes 405 ASIs

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: IGP Kashmir on Wednesday promotes 405 ASIs to the rank of SIs.

Based on the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meet held at PHQ J&K Srinagar, IGP Kashmir Zone Shri Swayam Prakash Pani-IPS promoted 405 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Sub-Inspectors of Executive Wing J&K Police having lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone. Formal promotion orders have been issued in favour of 394 officers.

The IGP Kashmir has facilitated these promoted officers and their families, besides, expressed hope that these newly promoted officers will continue to work with more zeal and zest/dedication in future for the interests of general public and maintenance of peace and tranquility in the state.