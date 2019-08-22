IGP Kashmir bereaved

STATE TIMES NEWS
With profound sadness, it is informed that mother of IGP Kashmir S P Pani passed away last evening. The officer son could not be on her side due his preoccupation.
DGP J&K Dilbag Singh on behalf of Police Pariwar has expressed deep condolences & solidarity with the bereaved family.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
Making ‘Mission Mangal’ was a big risk: Akshay Kumar
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper