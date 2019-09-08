IGP Jammu reviews security scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI/POONCH: Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone, Jammu Mukesh Singh, conducted three days extensive tour of Rajouri and Poonch district to review meeting regarding security and law and order in which officer from Civil ,Police, Army, Paramilitary and Intelligence agencies apprised about present security scenario in the border districts.

IGP Jammu Zone was accompanied by DIG Rajouri -Poonch Range and other senior Police officers of these twin districts .

He interacted with Police officers/personnel and later chaired meeting with Police officers of both districts besides interacted with the civil society members of Poonch district.

Mukesh Singh IGP Jammu Zone during his visit conducted on the spot assessment and reviewed the present security scenario in both the districts in view of the present situation in the State.

IGP Jammu held introductory meeting with all the territorial officers of both districts to review the security arrangements. The officers were directed to keep close surveillance over the activities of OGWs, mischief mongers, miscreants and trouble creators so that law & order is maintained at any cost. He also responded to the specific issues raised by the participants and discussed various issues relating to crime scenario and other aspects of Police administration. In the meeting IGP emphasised on the issues relating to behaviour of Police officials and their service towards the general public.

He also laid stress upon the Police officers to deal with the crime related incidents strictly and ensure their disposal quickly.

During his visit Mukesh Singh interacted with the member of civil society and made an appeal for maintenance of law and order in their respective areas .He attended Public meetings at Poonch , Mandi and Mendhar respectively . The people dwell at length about police related issues.

Speaking on the occasion IGP Jammu Zone complimented people for their cooperation with Police. He also emphasised to be vigilant on the border and defeat the notorious design of enemy by supporting the police and security agencies .Youth should be encouraged to participate in sports and constructive activities; he added.

IGP Jammu complimented DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range , SSP Rajouri, SSP Poonch and other territorial Officers for their good work in maintenance of peace, and urged them to continue their good work and make further efforts to strengthen Police-Public relation in the area. During interaction with the Public, People of twin districts appreciated the role of police in dealing the situation in professional manner.