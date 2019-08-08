IGP Jammu reviews security scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu Zone visited Kishtwar and Doda districts to review present security scenario besides law and order situation in the areas. During the visit, the IGP conducted on spot assessment and reviewed present security scenario in both the districts in view of present situation in the State as well as in Jammu region.

On the occasion, Singh held meetings with officers of Police, Civil administration, Army and representatives of CAPF besides advising them to maintain highest level of alertness and professionalism, while dealing with any kind of situation.

IGP Jammu also took a round of Kishtwar city and checked deployment on ground level. He briefed the officers to maintain highest level of alertness to foil nefarious designs of anti-national and anti-social elements. The officers were also directed to keep close surveillance on activities of OGWs, mischief mongers, miscreants and trouble creators, so that law & order is maintained at any cost.

During his visit, the IGP Jammu also interacted with prominent members of civil society and made an appeal for maintenance of law & order in their respective areas.