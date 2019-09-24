IGP Jammu reviews Law & Order, security scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh, Jammu Zone reviewed Law & Order, security and crime scenario during a meeting. Sujit Kumar, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range; Rajiv Pandey, SSP Udhampur; Rajinder Singh Katoch, Additional SP Udhampur besides all supervisory officers, SHOs and senior police officers were also present during the meeting.

At the outset, Rajiv Pandey, SSP Udhampur, briefed IGP Jammu Zone about law and order, crime and security scenario along with other initiatives being carried out by Udhampur Police in the district. He also highlighted various measures adopted to further strengthen security grid and improving policing.

IGP Jammu Zone, during his first visit to district, interacted with all officers during an introductory meeting, reviewed crime pattern of area and issued directions to officers for improving working besides enhancing police public relations. IGP also emphasised to adopt measures to deal with drug menace stringently and directed officers to infuse extraordinary efforts for putting kingpins of drug smuggling behind bars. IGP directed all the officers to remain alert and vigilant and adopt foolproof security system to neutralise any terrorist activity in their area of responsibility.

While concluding, DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Sujit Kumar thanked IGP Jammu Zone for his visit to Udhampur and assured him that every necessary effort would be made by Udhampur Police to achieve desired targets.