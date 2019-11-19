IGP Jammu reviews crime, law & order scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh reviewed the crime position and over-all functioning of District Kishtwar and Doda with concerned District SSsP, SDPOs and SHOs respectively during a review meeting at Kishtwar. The disposal of cases registered during current year and previous pendency was also reviewed, discussed and instructions were issued.

Earlier, IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh was received by DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Bhim Sen Tuti along with other senior officers. He was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Kishtwar.

Later, threadbare discussion was held during a meeting regarding disposal of pending crime cases. While elaborating, it was mentioned that maintenance of law & order, prevention of crime, speedy investigation and disposal of cases, adequate attention to public grievances on day-to-day basis, special attention to public importance cases, strengthening Police-Public rapport are of utmost importance. The steps taken on counter insurgency front for a better security and law and order scenario were also discussed in detail.

Mukesh Singh also reviewed crime, anti-terrorism operations, general security scenario of Doda District during a meeting at Dak Bungalow Bhadarwah and discussed necessary steps to be taken to control crime rate. The main focus of the meeting was to improve quality of investigation of accident cases, vehicle theft cases, burglary, NDPS Act besides others.

The IGP, while briefing officers, advised them for clearing pending cases/public complaints to give relief to general public and directed I/Os for speedy disposal of cases assigned to them. He asked the officers to strengthen the CI grid and to stimulate basic functioning of Police by effective supervision over the functioning of Police Stations. The Investigations Officers, who performed outstandingly investigation work, were awarded with Commendation Certificates along with suitable cash reward on the spot. The district SSPs were given directions to organise special training for IOs. The Investigation officers were also directed for follow-up of their cases charge-sheeted in the court of law for early conviction. The participating officers briefed the IGP about available inputs and their assessment over security and law and order situation in their districts. They briefed him about arrangements they have made for enhancing security, law and order arrangements.

SSP Kishtwar Dr Harmeet Singh and SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed presented an elaborate presentation on prevalent security scenario of their respective districts and over-all position of cases and their disposal.