IGP Jammu reviews arrangements for Commemoration Day Parade

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh reviewed preparations in connection with Commemoration Day Parade here on Monday. The function is being organised on October 21, 2019 for paying tributes to the martyrs. A blood donation camp will also be organised on the occasion.

During the meeting, detailed briefing was given by participants to IGP Jammu Zone regarding preparation, administrative arrangements, publicity/ invitations and other important arrangements required to be made for smooth conduct of the event.

IGP Mukesh Singh asked participants to maintain close cooperation and ensure that all arrangements are put in place well in time in a coordinated manner.

The meeting was attended by SSP Jammu, CO SDRF Jammu, Staff Officer to IGP Jammu, Staff Officer to IGP Armed, SSP Crime Jammu, SSP Railways Jammu, SSP Police Control Room Jammu, SSP Traffic City Jammu, SSP Operations Jammu, SSP APCR Jammu, Commandant IRP 18th Bn (Nodal Officer), Commandant IRP 14th Bn (Nodal Officer), SP City North/South/Rural Jammu, SP Headquarters Telecommunication Jammu, DySP DAR DPL Jammu, DySP Estates Jammu and DySP Security Jammu.