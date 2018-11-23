IGP Jammu promotes 342 HCs to ASIs

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Extending greetings to all the ranks of J&K Police on Gurpurab, IGP, Jammu Zone, Jammu, Dr S.D Singh on Thursday issued promotion orders in respect of 342 HCs to the rank of ASIs.

This is the eleventh DPC held under the chairmanship of IGP, Jammu Zone Jammu.

The officers namely SO to IGP JZ, Jammu Rajesh Sharma, SSP JKPS; Additional SP PCR, Jammu, Girdhari Lal Sharma, JKPS; Deputy Director Prosecution, TADA Court Jammu Parshotam Lal Sharma and Inspector (Personnel) ZPHQ, Jammu, Deshbir Singh were its members on board constituted under the chairmanship of IGP Jammu Zone.

While congratulating the promoted police personnel and their families, IGP Jammu lauded the efforts of these officers in earning their well deserved promotion and further expressed hope that they shall rededicate themselves towards their work with more zeal and enthusiasm so as to serve the police department and society in a better way.