IGP Jammu promotes 287 ASIs

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, M.K Sinha, on Wednesday promoted 287 ASIs to the rank of Sub Inspectors. While congratulating the promoted police personnel and their families, IGP lauded the efforts of the officers in earning their due promotion well in time and further expressed hope that they shall rededicate themselves towards their work even with more zeal and enthusiasm to make the department feel proud.
