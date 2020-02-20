IGP Jammu felicitates Karnataka, J&K Ranji teams

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Wednesday felicitated Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka teams which have qualified for the quarterfinal of Ranji Trophy cricket. The quarterfinal between the aforesaid teams is scheduled to be held from February 20 to 24, 2020 at Government Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu. IGP Jammu hosted dinner for players of both teams at Police Officers Mess Gandhi Nagar Jammu. He boosted the morale of the players and wished them all the best for the upcoming match.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic ‘Run Lola Run’
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper