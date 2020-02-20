IGP Jammu felicitates Karnataka, J&K Ranji teams

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Wednesday felicitated Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka teams which have qualified for the quarterfinal of Ranji Trophy cricket.

The quarterfinal between the aforesaid teams is scheduled to be held from February 20 to 24, 2020 at Government Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu.

IGP Jammu hosted dinner for players of both teams at Police Officers Mess Gandhi Nagar Jammu. He boosted the morale of the players and wished them all the best for the upcoming match.