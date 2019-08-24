IGP greets people on Janmashtmi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone greeted people on auspicious occasion on Janmashtami festival falling on August 24, 2019.

IGP Jammu Zone, in his message, said that the festival of Janmashtami, which is celebrated across the nation with great fervour and enthusiasm, reminds us of the life and teachings of Lord Krishna.

Singh wished that people should celebrate the festival in true spirits of the composite culture and with a message of peace, brotherhood and co-existence among all sections of society.

He also extended Janmashtami greeting to all journalists from print, electronic media and their families. “May the noble ideals of Lord Krishna prevail and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives,” he said.