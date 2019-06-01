IGP enquires well being of cops injured in encounter

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: M.K Sinha, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Jammu on Friday visited Army Command Hospital at Udhampur and enquired about the health and welfare of the two SPOs who sustained bullet injuries in Appan Marwah area of Kishtwar today and are undergoing treatment there.

The SPOs viz Mohammad Iqbal and Ashiq Hussain were injured in an encounter near Faizi Bridge in Appan and were evacuated to Army Command Hospital Udhampur for specialized medical treatment.

IGP Sinha went to all the injured individually and enquired about their well being. He complimented the SPOs for the bravery displayed by them. He was briefed by the hospital authorities about the treatment being administered to the injured SPOs.

IGP Jammu wished for their speedy recovery and assured them that all help will be provided to them. He said that J&K Police is known for its bravery and sacrifices throughout the country. He said that operations are ongoing in the area and reinforcements of SOG and army have been sent to neutralise the terrorists.