IGP Ashkoor Wani gets additional charge

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Cadre IPS Nitish Kumar has been promoted to the grade of Director in Cabinet Secretariat while IGP Ashkoor Wani has been given additional charge.

According to order issued by Home Department on Monday, Nitish Kumar, IPS (JK:99), IGP Tech has been posted as Director in Class-I Executive Cadre of the Cabinet Secretariat at the Centre, on deputation basis.

Consequent upon deputation of Nitish Kumar, Ashkoor Ahmad Wani, IPS (JK:99), IGP CIV PHQ, shall hold the charge of the post of IGP Tech also, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.