IGP, 5 SSPs among 57 J&K police personnel get president’s medal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An Inspector General of Police, five Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) among 57 police personnel from J&K have been awarded with President’s medals on the eve of Republic Day 2018.

J P Singh (IGP Pers, PHQ) and Bashir Ahmad Khan (SSP APC Humhama) have been awarded with President’s Police Medal for distinguished services.

IGP J P Singh, IPS during his 32 years of distinguished service career served in most sensitive areas during the peak of militancy as SP Operations in three districts of Valley.

Singh also served as SSP Budgam, Poonch, Doda, Kupwara, Rajouri and Kathua. Many people friendly policing practices were introduced by the officer during his tenure as SSP in these districts which produced tremendous results.

IGP J P Singh also served as DIG Jammu and Baramulla Ranges. On his promotion as IGP, Singh served as IGP HG/CD/SDRF J&K, IGP Traffic J&K, Commissioner Civil Military Liaison J&K and is presently posted as IGP Personnel PHQ J&K. In recognition of his consistent extraordinary performance, he was earlier also awarded with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry and President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

Abdul Qayoom Thakoo (SSP Kashmir) and Mehmood Ahmed, (Principal CTC Kashmir), Joginder Singh (SSP PCR Jammu), Imtiyaj Hussain Mir (SSP Baramulla), Ramesh Kumar Angral (SSP CID Hq Jammu), Jagdev Singh (DySP Jammu), Zahid Saif Wani (DySP Home Guards), Feroz Ahmad Qadri (DySP Srinagar), Laeeq Ahmed Dar (CPO Jammu), Akshay Khajuria (Inspector ), Jagdeep Singh (Inspector CID), Ashok Singh Jasrotia (Inspector), Seema Bakshi (Sub Inspector Jammu), Baghdad Hussain Shah, (Sub Inspector), Balbir Singh (ASI ), Sarfraz Hussain (ASI ), Sunit Singh (Head Constable ) have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Services.

Sajad Ahmad Sheikh (DySP), Mohd Ayaz Daing (ASI), Sunny Bhat (Sgct), Bilal Ahmad (Constable), Shahzada Kabir Mattoo (DySP (1st BAR TO PMG), Parvez Ahmad Dar (DySP) (2nd BAR TO PMG), Manzoor Ahmad Mir (ASI) (1st BAR TO PMG), Late Rajinder Kumar (Sgct) (Posthumously), Mohd. Yousif, Additional SP (1st BAR TO PMG), Mir Murtaza Hussain Sohil (DySP), Qazi Asif Hussain (SI), Sajad Ahmad Yatoo (Constable), Mohd Shafiq (DySP) (2nd BAR TO PMG), Showkat Sultan (Sgct), Baljit Singh (DySP) (1st BAR TO PMG), Parvaiz Ahmad (Sgct), Ajaz Ahmed (DySP), Javaid Iqbal Tabassam (DySP), Madasar Naseer (Sub Inspector), Showakat Ahmad Dar (DySP), Shabir Ahmed Khan (DySP), Hilal Ahmad Head (Constable), Farooq Ahmad Mir Head (Constable), Bilal Ahmad Shah (Constable), Shafat Mohammad Najar (DySP), Deepak Kumar (Constable), Mohammad Ashraf Chatwal (Constable), Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS, (SP) (1st BAR TO PMG), Satish Kumar (DySP), Parvez Ahmad Dar (SDPO) (1st BAR TO PMG), Shahzada Kabir Mattoo (DySP), Tasleem Ahmad Khan (Inspector), Baljit Singh (DySP), Tejinder Singh, IPS (SP) (lst BAR TO PMG), Mohd Shafiq (DySP) (1st BAR TO PMG), Shridhar Patil, IPS (SP), Masrat Ahmad Mir (Inspector), Fayaz Ahmad Lone (Assistant Sub Inspector) have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry.

Meanwhile, Dr Suneem Khan Deputy Commandant (DC/SMO) CRPF (Srinagar Sector) has been awarded with prestigious Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak.