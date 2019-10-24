IGNOU holds induction programme for 2019 batch

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Induction programme for freshly enrolled learners under various programmes of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was organised at the Learner Support Centre of IGNOU, Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar here on Wednesday, which was attended by about 100 learners.

Coordinator of the Centre, Dr Mohinder Pal, Assistant Coordinators and other staff members were also present on the occasion. Dr Sandeep Gupta, Assistant Regional Director, IGNOU Regional Centre, Jammu was the resource person.

For July 2019 session, IGNOU is offering only General Bachelors Degree programmes under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) with disciplines like Anthropology, Economics, History, Political Science, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Hindi, Urdu, English and Sanskrit.

Dr Sandeep Gupta apprised the learners about various academic activities of IGNOU to be carried out during the course of their respective programmes in detail. He informed that the Choice Based Credit System provides learners the flexibility to study the subjects at their own pace; greater choice of interdisciplinary, intra-disciplinary and skill-based courses besides mobility to different institutions. He also informed about various advantages of CBCS where learners can undertake as many credits as they can cope with, without repeating all courses in a given semester if s/he fails in one or more courses.