IGNOU Entrance Test for Management Programmes on Dec 16

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is conducting entrance tests for Management Programmes (OPENMAT-XLV) and B.Ed programme on Sunday, December 16, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The test is being organised at 98 Examination Centres, accommodating 24,375 candidates.

Under Jammu region, there is only one Examination Centre (Code:1232) for which the Examination would be held in Govt.

MAM College, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Jammu.

“The hall-tickets have already been UPLOADED ON the University website www.ignou.ac.in .

The candidates are advised to download the hall ticket by entering the Control No or MOBILE no and date of birth and report to the Examination Centre.

In case candidates are unable to download the Hall-Ticket, they can contact the Regional Centre and obtain a print out of the hall ticket from the Regional Centre. Candidates must report at the Examination Centre 45 minutes before commencement of the Entrance Test,” a handout issued by IGNOU said.