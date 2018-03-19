IGNOU Centre holds programme on BBBP at Machhedi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Special Study Centre of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at Machhedi, Billawar, operating under the banner of Green Valley Education Trust since January 2015, held a programme on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP).

The Special Study Centre at Machhedi has been sanctioned under the remote area category. It has enrolled more than 5000 students for graduation programme over the last few years and has registered about 3000 students for subsequent years of study till the end of the year 2017.

The programme was attended by hundreds of students of the Study Centre.

Prashant Bhandari, Chairman of the Society, assured that the Society will sponsor free education to 20 girl students of the area every year for BPP and BA programmes of IGNOU. Ranjeet Singh, Incharge Coordinator of the Centre, Anant Ram, Zonal Education Officer, Mahlar, Narinder Singh Sambyal, Principal Govt. Hr. Secondary School, Machhedi, Khushi Ram, Sarpanch Machhedi, among others were present on the occasion.

The dignitaries shared their views and appreciated the contribution of Green Valley Education Trust in promoting girl education in this remote corner of the Jammu region. 25 meritorious girl students of the area were felicitated with awards and scholarships during the occasion. The meritorious students shared their views and were in high spirits.