IGNOU admission for July session begins

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun admissions for its Bachelor Preparatory Programme, PG diploma, diploma and certificate programmes for July-2018 session.

The last date for admission is June 30, 2018. The admission process and payment can be made online, the IGNOU said in a statement.

First time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the online admission system and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of the programme, including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc, it said.

Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP) is a non-formal channel to be eligible for BA/B.Com in Social Work/Bachelor in Tourism Studies of the university. (PTI)