IG BSF meets LG, briefs on security along IB

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal met Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhawan here on Friday, an official spokesperson said

Jamwal briefed Murmu on issues related to BSF’s operations in Jammu and the likely pattern of the emerging security scenario, the official added.

Farooq Khan, the newly appointed Advisor to the Lt Governor too met him at the Raj Bhawan on Friday and the duo discussed wide-ranging issues related to the developmental scenario and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sushil Kumar Thakur, Accountant General (Audit) and Shourjo Chatterjee, Accountant General (Accounts) also met Murmu.

Thakur and Chatterjee briefed the Lt Governor on the areas of J&K government’s functioning which have been audited in the past for promoting a transparent framework of policy, rules and regulations and encouraging efficiency and accountability in the functioning of the entire administrative apparatus.

Shamsher Manhas, Member of Parliament accompanied by Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K met Lt. Governor and discussed the developmental aspirations of people and various issues relating to public welfare.

The Lt Governor stressed on the importance of all required steps being taken for the maintenance of transparency, financial probity and fiscal discipline in the governmental apparatus.