IG BSF HQ meets Lt Governor

JAMMU: L Mohanti, Inspector General, BSF, HQ, New Delhi on Wednesday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here.

The Lt Governor and the IG discussed wide-ranging issues related to the BSF’s operations and the current security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor lauded the role being played by the BSF in safeguarding the frontiers and advised heightened surveillance on all fronts for ensuring safety and security of people.