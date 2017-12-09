IG BSF briefs Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Ram Avtar, IG, BSF Jammu Frontier, called on Governor N.N. Vohra here on Friday.
Avtar briefed the Governor about the security management of the International Border in Jammu Region.
Governor advised sustained vigil to ensure against the success of the repeated infiltration attempts from the Pakistan side.
