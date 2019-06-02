Iftaar party—barometer of party’s popularity among Muslims

Share Share 0 Share

Ravinder Jalali

As the holy month of Ramzan draws to an end, people from different walks of life are busy in arranging the Iftaar party for their known persons as per the tradition. But it lost its religious significance when politicians intruded into such social and religious occasions with political motives. It becomes more ridiculous when it is arranged by those who have nothing to with fasting or have not to break the fast. The tradition began almost 4 decades ago with political ambitions.

This was for the first time after former President Abdul Kalam assumed office in Rashtpati Bhavan in 2002 that he decided not to host Iftaar Party in Rashtapati Bhawan saying it is wrong to hold such parties at public chequer. After Kalam it was introduced again in Pranab Mukherjee tenure. Now with the assuming of office by President Ram Nath Kovind, no official Iftaar party was organised. President did not host an Iftaar party, in accordance with his decision to not observe any religious functions inside Rashtrapati Bhavan on taxpayer expense.

He decided not to use Rashtrapati Bhavan for any religious observance. He further said that the decision is in keeping with the principles of a secular state and applies to all religious occasions, irrespective of religion. Iftaar is the evening meal with which Muslims break their fast at sunset during Ramzan month.

Chief Ministers of UP has also discontinued hosting of Iftaar Party. He also made it clear that he would not host ‘any such events’ and put an end to tradition at the Chief Minister’s official residence. Adityanath, incidentally, also discontinued the tradition of Chief Ministers going to attend Eid Prayers and addressing the communities. In past also Ex-Chief Ministers and Governors of J&K also hosted an Iftaar in Srinagar during their tenure. Former Chief Ministers, senior officers of Army, Police and civil administration and members of civil society attended the Iftaar. Politicians, over a period of time, have misused the Iftaar parties for their political ends, which is otherwise a pious occasion to break the fast after a complete day’s of fasting.

I have seen from the childhood, how people, who observe the fast during the day, eagerly waits for the iftaar, to break it with just a glass of water, tea or juice and a few palms and rush to Mosques for offering prayers. This is the month, when the man is closer to almighty and prayers have special significance. The timings of iftaar is also special as the day meets night and the people, who are on fast are eager to offer the prayers rather to enjoy a sumptuous meals at the time of breaking.

At iftaar shows, politicians are more relevant than Muslims and an invitation to the breaking of the Ramzan fast is a valued trophy among politicians and bureaucrats. Many believe it was under Congress Regime in New Delhi in 1980`s who gave a political colour to iftaar parties to woo Muslims. The Ramzan parties hosted by politicians have become a political and show of strength among Muslims which hurts religious sentiments of Muslims.

How iftaar party can be an official party? Yes, it is a social gathering at the cost of state exchequer. That is the only relevance in calling it official, as to bear the expenses in this regard by the Govt. It is not mandatory for any public authority like President, PM or CM to arrange for such parties during the holy month of Ramazan. Even the opposition as well as any party or individual can arrange for such functions and it is the choice of the invitee to attend such function or not.

I find it very amused when I see the people and the leaders of political parties, who perhaps neither observe Roza (month long fasting) nor have to offer prayers, hosting iftaar party and make it a party of fun and frolic. I think those who host such iftaar parties are doing only disservice to Islam. When PM or CM or for that matter any leader particularly non-Muslim hosts iftaar party, see the participants, I wonder what relevance, is being attached to it other than political. It is a pure religious occasion for religious people who have to break the fast after day long fast. They are hosting these iftaar parties for those, whose stomachs are already full, who don’t have appetite or are already well off and can afford to have it.

Real Iftaar party would have been, if these people could have hosted the iftaar party for those who can not afford and had observed the fast and that too at their own personal expenditure and not at cost of Govt. Politician’s have used this pious time and pious occasion, which is meant for offering prayers and communion with God, for political purposes, with least religious significance being attached to it. They are simply exploiting the poor. These politicians and leaders are entertaining their friends, relatives and sycophants at the cost of state exchequer, i.e., at the cost of poor. Who are the participants? Some selected gathering, which are very distant from the religion when it is said that it is official, I means that the poor people are paying for the rich and affluent. It is a get together of affluent people at the cost of common man. Why common man will bear the expenses of such parties when they can afford of their own?

I have a firm belief that the God in the His kingdom must be laughing on seeing these type of politically motivated Iftaar parties hosted by the politicians at the cost of state ex-chequer, where entry is restricted to those whose bellies are already full and mostly participants are not fasting and the real people who are genuinely fasting are not cared for.

These are the social gatherings where politics and all things other than the religion for which it should have been meant are discussed. What I personally feel, though being a non-Muslim, a real Muslim who is observing the fast may like to spend this auspicious time in a Mosque in offering prayers rather than wasting his precious time in these feasts organised by these politicians with political motive at the cost of poor people.

It would have been appropriate for all the parties either not to host the so called official iftaar party or if it was to be hosted, it should have been for the poorest of poor and that too at their own personal expenses. All these leaders particularly from BJP side should have taken a cue from President and Prime Minister on not hosting lavish parties/ Dinners in the name of Iftaar party at the expenses of state exchequer; i.e common masses. The exercise is not aimed at maintaining good relations with the minority community and the attendance of Muslim at these Iftar parties was seen as a barometer of a party’s popularity among the Muslims.

The writer is a Social Activist and Political Analyst and Convenor, Panun Kashmir can be reached at @dpkashmir@gmail.com.