IFJP urges for maintaining brotherhood in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing concern and anguish over recent incidents of violence in Jammu city, the Interaction Forum Jammu Province (IFJP) on Saturday urged Jammuites to maintain peace and harmony in the region besides remaining vigilant against nefarious designs of unscrupulous elements, who want to divide the State.

During an emergent meeting held here, the members of the forum said that Dogras have always maintained age-old harmony and brotherhood among all castes, creeds and shades of people, in all eventualities besides frustrating evil-designs of divisive forces.

IFJP further appealed that it is duty of all inhabitants of Jammu to maintain brotherhood and peaceful co-existence of people at all costs irrespective of castes, creeds, shades, religions and faiths. The members present during the meeting included B S Jamwal (Chairman IFJP), Usman Salaria (General Secretary), Capt Lalit Sharma, H S Bilowria (Coordinator), Zahid Sarfraz Malik, Ashok Sharma, Jahangir Mir, Dr Y P Sawhney, Harbans Singh and Asgar Annayatullah.