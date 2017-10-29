If radicalisation picks up, Kashmir will be like Syria: Interlocutor

Agency

New Delhi: Dineshwar Sharma, the Centre’s interlocutor for Kashmir, who has spoken about radicalisation of the youth there as his big challenge, says he was worried that if it picks up, “the situation will be like Yemen, Syria and Libya” and “finish the Kashmir society itself”.

“So, it is very important that everybody, all of us, contribute so that suffering of Kashmiris end,” Sharma told national news agency.

“In the ’90s, radicalisation was not there. It was different. The sentiment was about ‘Azadi’ (freedom). It was only fight for ‘Azadi’. Things have changed today. Radicalisation gained face after ISIS gained footprint in Iraq and Syria. From that point of time, radicalisation picked which was further fanned from across the border through internet and contributed to this process,” he told another television channel.

For someone who has watched the violence in Kashmir at its peak back in the nineties, the former intelligence chief was instrumental in the central government’s assessment that has looked at the evolving situation in Kashmir from the prism of radicalisation as well.

The decision to appoint Dineshwar Sharma as an interlocutor, formally called the centre’s special representative, was also taken against this backdrop by the NDA government.

“The youth and people of Kashmir have to realise what is good for them… I will make them realise that whether they should be working at the behest of some foreign power or they should be working for their own future,” Sharma had told another national channel.

The government believes creating employment for the Kashmiri youth was going to be an effort. Every fourth Kashmiri, which makes 25 per cent of the population in the 18-29 age group, is unemployed, in contrast to the corresponding national average of 13 per cent.

Sharma has said he is willing to talk to all stakeholders in an attempt to find a political solution to the Kashmir issue, including separatists.

Sharma also said the Narendra Modi government has not placed any limitations on him as far as dialogue with Kashmiris is concerned.

“I have been given complete freedom by the government… PM is very much emotionally attached to Kashmir and wants to see a doable solution to the Kashmir problem. He has already announced it on 15th August that problem of Kashmir should be solved by embracing the people of Kashmir,” Sharma said.

He made it crystal clear that he would also engage with separatist leaders despite the recent investigations into their links to terror funding from Pakistan. “Some of them might be doing something wrong. What do I have to do with it? I don’t have to look into that aspect. It is a separate investigation,” Sharma said.

“Let me go and see. I will try to ensure peace and look for doable solutions so that it does not keep happening again and again,” he added.

Sharma reserved any comment on how he would approach the question and framework of dialogue with Kashmiri stakeholders, saying he would first visit Kashmir and get a sense of the situation.

He, however, was categorical when it came to the nature of the escalation of militancy in Kashmir. “Pakistan has contributed to the problem of Kashmir right from the beginning. Right from 1987, it provided logistics, supplied arms and funds and fuelled insurgency in all manners. This problem continues till today,” Sharma said.

But, he said, the core focus of the insurgency had shifted away from the priorities of the insurgency of the 1980s and 1990s.