IED detected on Srinagar-Jammu NH

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A patrol party of police detected the IED planted by militants between Kadlabal and Chursoo section of the National Highway this morning, a police official said. He said the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the explosive.