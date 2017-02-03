IED detected on Srinagar-Jammu NH

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: Security forces on Thursday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
A patrol party of police detected the IED planted by militants between Kadlabal and Chursoo section of the National Highway this morning, a police official said. He said the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the explosive.
Natalie Portman pays tribute to John Hurt
Ben Affleck drops out as ‘The Batman’ Director
Top 10 foods that prevent breast cancer
Shah Rukh only wants to act, no plans to join politics
I don’t meet Salman everyday but we admire each other: Akshay
© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper