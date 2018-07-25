IED detected in Nowgam area of Srinagar

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: The security forces today averted a major tragedy after they detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants in Nowgam area of the city, police said.

The security forces detected an IED planted near Nala Kadal in Nowgam area on the busy Parimpora-Panthachowk bypass road this morning, a police official said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the explosive, he said. (PTI)