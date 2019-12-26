IDPS Kathua celebrates Annual Sports Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Annual sports Day based on Fit India) was celebrated in International Delhi Public School, Kathua.

The Chief Guest, Sanjeevani, SHO, Women Cell emphasised that Sports Day is a red letter day in each student’s life.

“Children through sports not only gain physical health but also develop various moral values,” she said.

Dr S.P Suri, retired head and dean, University of Jammu and President, IDPS Kathua and Dr Aruna Suri retired from University of Jammu were the special invitees.

The celebrations began with the lighting of the sports torch, flag hoisting, march past by all the four houses – Spartans, Knights, Trojans and Samurai and the oath taking ceremony.

Races for different distances, three-legged race, high and long jumps were held. The students displayed a karate display mesmerizing the audience with their energetic performances. Students from classes 8th to 10th competed in long jump, 400m race and relay race. Sack race, lemon and spoon race, pack your bags, collect the flags, skipping race, hop race, pass the ball game were some other attractions of the event.

Dance performance by Anvi of class 1st, Jahvi of class 1st, group dance by class 5th to 10th were special attractions of the events.

A football match was also organized between team The Avengers and 13 Jack-Ries which was won by 13 Jack-Ries.

For 400m race, Juvraj Singh got first position, Shehbaz Ali got second prize and Lakshan Singh got third prize. For relay race, Samurai House got first position, Spartans House grabbed second position and The Knights House was the third position winner. In the badminton, Lakshan and Arush Khajuria were the winners.

Director Principal IDPS Kathua, Shuchita Gupta said that sports are very important for a healthy life and also healthy attitude, mind and mood.