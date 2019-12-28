IDPS celebrates Annual Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: International Delhi Public school Kathua celebrated its first Annual Day ‘Harmonia'(bliss of body, mind and soul) to highlight the need to sow hope and aspiration in young minds in order to harvest a world based on equality and harmony. Priya Sethi Ex. Minister was chief Guest on the occasion while Yudhveer Sethi (General Secretary, B.J.P, J&K) were the presiding guest. T.R Mangotra(C.E.O Kathua) was the Guest of Honor.

The program began with the ceremonial lighting of the auspicious lamp by all the dignitaries amidst reciting of shlokas. Various cultural activities were performed by our little Idpians and spread the magic by their artistic performances like umbrella dance, Inspirational dance, Western contemporary dance, skate dance depicting the courage and never give up, peacock dance, western chair dance, message dance for encouraging girls’ education .

The main attraction of the event was bhangrawhich was performed by the students with great zeal and enthusiasm.

He also appreciated the efforts of students and staff. He also added that in order to gain success we have to face many difficulties and face them with courage. The presiding guests PriyaSethi and YudhveerSethi also appreciated the function and motivated the students to work hard and achieve success in every field. The guests of honor T.R. Mangotra said that such programs based on moral values should be encouraged more and more due to which children will be able to understand them nicely.

Shuchita Gupta, director principal IDPS Kathua with immense pride presented the school annual report showcasing and broadcasting the accolades and laurels notched by the students of the school in their pursuit for excellence in all fields- sports, scholastic and co-scholastic etc. Shuchita Gupta spoke about her future plans for nurturing and promoting International Delhi Public School Kathua.

The students who have been struggling and facing any challenges to be pioneers were given prizes and medals. The various categories were 100% attendance, best athlete, all-rounder, best in academics, most disciplined child, deserving students etc.

Parents of the children, special invitees and principals from various schools were present on this occasion. Rohit Kumar, vice-principal IDPS Kathua concluded the programme with a vote of thanks.