Idols installed at Mindal Machail Dham Mandir

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: After three day-long continuous Bhajan Kirtan and Mantrocharan, the Idols of Mata Kali, Mata Saraswati, Mata Durga, Bhagwan Ganesh, Mahabali Hanuman and Shivling were installed here at Sarv Shakti Mindal Machail Dham Mandir Thati on Wednesday. Thousands of devotees from various parts of Nowshera and other places took part in Pooja Archana, Havan and Kanya Poojan. Satya Murti Shastri from Jammu completed Mantrocharan and Pooja Archna, while Pt Chaman Sharma and party recited Bhajan Kirtan during the day. A Vishal Bhandara was also organised.
