Identity of J&K neither at stake nor tampered with: Guv

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that the recent moves by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir are not just historic but have opened a new vista of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“For the past 70 years, the common people of the State have been distracted on the core issues of economic development, peace and prosperity. Rather than focus on these, people have been misled about issues which are not material to their lives. It is amazing that whether it is an election or otherwise, the public discourse never focussed on issues of Roti, Kapda Aur Makan,” he said in his address on the eve of Independence Day.

Guv to hoist national flag at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the national flag at the main function of the Independence Day at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium here on Thursday for which all arrangements have been made, Principal Secretary in the J&K administration Rohit Kansal said.

In Jammu, the Independence Day celebrations would be led by an advisor to the governor while celebrations would be held at divisional, district and sub-district levels as well, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“All arrangements for the smooth celebrations of the Independence Day have been made and the main function will be held at S K Stadium where Governor Satya Pal Malik will hoist the national flag,” Kansal said.

Full dress rehearsals in this regard were held in all districts of the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

Kansal said the overall situation in Kashmir Valley has remained calm since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and the government has given further relaxation in “prohibitory orders” in many areas.

He said a few minor localised incidents have been dealt with at the local level.

Kansal assured that there is no shortage of essential supplies in the Kashmir Valley and hospitals and other civil facilities are functioning normally.



“With these changes, the veil has been removed. This will speed up economic growth and prosperity, promote good governance, usher in self sufficiency, provide enhanced job opportunities and more importantly bring a feeling of belonging and oneness amongst the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, with the rest of the country,” the Governor said.

He assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their identity is not at stake nor has been tampered with. “The Constitution of India allows many regional identities to thrive and prosper. If you travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, one will see wide range of languages, cultures, religions and societies. Therefore, no one should get worried that their identity will be lost with the measures taken by the Union Government. In fact this opportunity can be used to promote the traditional cultures, values and languages in the State. Kashmiri, Dogri, Gojri, Pahari, Balti, Sheena and other languages will have opportunity to thrive in the new set up. Various tribes and castes in the State who have not had political representation will find proper representation,” he said.

A long pending demand of the people of Ladakh has also been fulfilled with the formation of a Union Territory of Ladakh, he said adding that this will enable the people of Ladakh to realise their aspirations inspite of the problems they face on account of the large and difficult terrain.

On the security situation, the Governor said, “Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, there has been a discernible change in the approach of terrorists and their supporters in the Jammu and Kashmir.” “We have zero tolerance policy towards terrorists and our security forces are taking proactive action against them. The terrorists who are carrying out isolated attacks on the security forces at the behest of their handlers across the border have lost the battle,” he said adding that the recruitment of new terrorists has witnessed a downward trend, while stone-pelting incidents after the Friday prayers have all but ended.

“The misguided youth are returning back to the mainstream. We have adopted a multi pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration that is giving positive results,” he said.

Saying that young people are the driving force of change and have a responsibility to build a bright future for the State and the Nation, the governor strongly urged the highly talented youth of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and take the lead in taking Jammu and Kashmir on a new path of progress and development.

Kashmir is not complete without Kashmiri Pandits, he said and added “My administration is committed to the safe return and rehabilitation of the Kashmir Pandits in the Valley.”

The process for recruitment against the remaining 3000 posts out of 6000 created for Kashmiri migrants and the construction of transit accommodation for the Kashmiri migrant employees serving in the Valley has been expected, he said.

He expressed hope that the complete return of Kashmiri migrants to the Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all Stakeholders including the civil society of the Valley who share a social and cultural bond with the Kashmiri migrants.

The Governor said he was envisioning a bright future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“I see Srinagar and Jammu becoming global metropolises with International Airports, tourism getting a big boost in future with better infrastructure, creating jobs for youth, large scale industrial development, generating employment and growth, the Jammu and Kashmir becoming a hub for medical tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir where women will not be discriminated and have full rights, refugees and Safaikaramcharis will get full democratic representation, benefits of Central Laws and Schemes will flow to everyone and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) become instruments for local self governance,” he said.