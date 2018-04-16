IDA Jammu Branch organises cricket tournament

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS) Sehora women and the Indian Dental Association (IDS) Jammu men won matches in a cricket tournament organised by IDA Jammu Branch at Heritage School Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.

Members of IDA, IDS and IGGDC took part in the tournament.

Dr. Sahul Lerra, President IDA Jammu Branch appreciated the efforts of all the participants and his team for conducting event.

Dr. Sarang Khajuria, General Secretary IDA Jammu Branch informed that IDA Jammu is planning to conduct a cricket tournament of larger scale by the end of this year in which teams from different states will be invited.

Dr. Ritesh Gupta, Dr. Vasit Khajuria, Dr. Amit Rathore, Dr. Shafi, Dr. Gaurav Abrol, Dr. Nidhi Khajuria and Dr. Divya Gupta were also present. Dr Gaurav Tandon was adjudged as Man of the Match. Wheelocity Motors (SKODA), was the official partners for the event.