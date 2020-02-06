IDA holds awareness camp on oral hygiene

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Dental Association (IDA) Jammu under guidance of Director Health Services Jammu, Dr Renu Sharma organised an awareness camp on oral hygiene on Wednesday. Deputy Director Schemes, Dr Tasneema Banoo inaugurated the camp.

Dr Shahid, Nodal Officer Leprosy gave a brief introduction regarding the programme.

A presentation was given by Dr Nidhi regarding awareness of oral hygiene, prevention and treatment of oral diseases.

CMO Jammu Dr J P Singh; IDA Jammu, Dr Sahul Lerra, President Elect Dr Nidhi, Branch Secretary, Dr Namita CDH convener, Dr Rolly Sharma, RMNCHA Consultant District Jammu and members of IDA were also present on the occasion. Vote of thanks was presented by CMO Jammu.