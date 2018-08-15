Id-ul-Zuha holiday on Aug 23

State Times News
NEW DELHI: All Central Government administrative offices at Delhi/New Delhi shall observe holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) on August 23, 2o18.
The order issued on Tuesday by Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India reads, “As per list of holidays circulated vide this Ministry’s O.M.No.l2/3/2017-JCA-2 dated the June 14, 2017, the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) falls on Wednesday the August 22, 2018. It has been brought to notice of this Ministry that in Delhi Id-ul-Zuha will be celebrated on August 23, 2018. Accordingly, it has been decided to shift the holiday to August 23, 2018 in place of August 22, 2018 as notified earlier, for all Central Government administrative offices at Delhi/ New Delhi.”
“For offices outside Delhi/New Delhi the Employees Coordination Committees or Head or Offices (where such Committees are not functioning) can decide the date depending upon the decision of the concerned State Governments,” the order added.
