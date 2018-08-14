ID-2018 AWARDS
Six SPs, 10 DySPs among 47 J&K Police personnel awarded Police Medal for Gallantry, Meritorious Service and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on Independence Day-2018
SP Nasir Khan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kathua awarded Police Medal for Gallantry
DySP Bhushan Kumar Ganjoo, Dy SP Crime, awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service
Insp Rajesh Anand, Police Control Room, Jammu awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service
