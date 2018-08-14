Share Share 0 Share 0

ID-2018 AWARDS

Six SPs, 10 DySPs among 47 J&K Police personnel awarded Police Medal for Gallantry, Meritorious Service and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on Independence Day-2018

SP Nasir Khan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kathua awarded Police Medal for Gallantry

DySP Bhushan Kumar Ganjoo, Dy SP Crime, awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Insp Rajesh Anand, Police Control Room, Jammu awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service