ICSI holds career awareness prog

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu Chapter of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a mega career awareness programme at Zorawar Auditorium which was attended by more than 1,000 students and teachers from different schools and colleges.

Bhupesh Gupta, Regional Council Member was the Chief Guest and D.K Pandoh and Sudhir Anand were the Guests of Honour.

Palak Arora, Secretary Jammu Chapter of ICSI welcomed the dignitaries on the dais for lighting of lamp.

Shivani Gupta, Chairman of Jammu Chapter of ICSI highlighted that education is the milestone which can take you to the sky. She gave the introductory remarks and informed the students present about the benefit of CS Career Awareness Programme.

The second sub-theme was Awareness of Company Secretary programme by CS Sonu Nahata, Assistant Director of ICSI. She discussed about role of Company Secretary in Company Law, Litigations, Mergers, so on and also about how CS helps in ensuring that companies follow fair business practices and good corporate governance.

Chairman, Shivani Gupta presented the ‘Shaheed ki Beti’ certificate to the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and Special Speaker.

Vice Chairman, Sagar Mehra presented formal vote of thanks.