ICCR’s folk theatre workshop begins

JAMMU: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Regional Office Jammu, on Thursday inaugurated five-day Folk Theatre Workshop.

Aaditya Bharti, an alumnus of Department of Indian Theatre, Punjab University Chandigarh, having wealth of experience in acting and direction, will be the Director of the workshop.

While interacting with students, Regional Director, N K Shil said, “The workshop will focus on bringing about a better understanding of intricacies of dying forms of Dogri folk theatre. Equal emphasis will also be given for honing all essential skills encompassing solo-acting, improvisation, clear articulation, building confidence for performing arts before audience, teaching dialogue delivery, singing, stage presentation, narration of stories and body language, within the framework of folk theatre etc. Participants will gain a clear knowledge of techniques and accents, speeches both in theory and practice. Aspiring actors can progress through different styles, grades, genres and various forms of drama.”

Highlighting details of the workshop, Shil said that ICCR is organising such types of workshops to create a space for learning, for both adults and children besides encouraging them to connect with folk art, and to promote and preserve rich heritage of Dogri culture.

With this workshop, ICCR is trying to provide a platform to young energetic youth of Jammu, who are willing to earn knowledge of folk theatre. This workshop will help participants to explore and improvise rhythm, movement and music, he added.

The youngsters who are participating in the workshop included Aman Sharma, Mukesh Bakshi, Lalit Sharma, Hema Shivgotra, Pratham Sharma, Niharika Sakshi, Arun Bral, Ritik Mahajan, Priya Sharma, Aakash Sharma, Akshay Razdan, Shivam Chib, Daksh Sagoch, Vaibhav Sagoch and Sagar Koul.