ICCR starts new series Samvaad

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs Government of India in association with J and K Academy of Art Culture and Languages started a new Series ‘Samvaad’ here on Tuesday at Abhinav Theatre.

The first in the series featured a prominent theatre Scholar/Director Santanu Bose who is an authority on World Drama. Local artists, writers, directors, performers and theatre lovers drawn from all over the province participated in this one of the most meaningful dialogue on theatre aimed at exposing the local talent to the emerging world practices and trends.

Regional Director of ICCR J&K, Balwant Thakur dwelt in detail about the concept behind this new initiative of ICCR and said that it will not be limited to theatre but will cover literature, fine arts and classical/folk arts. The idea is to expose the local talent to the genius of world of art and culture, he added.

Introducing the visiting personality to the audiences, Balwant Thakur informed that Santanu Bose who is an authority on World Drama is currently working as Dean Academic Affairs, National School of Drama, New Delhi.

Santanu Bose in his address gave a bird-eye view of the theatre scene of the world and spoke at length about the new emerging trends and innovations in theatre. Before beginning of the interaction programme, a small film on the life and work of Santanu Bose was also screened on the occasion. The programme was ably conducted by Anil Tickoo. The lights were looked after by Shivam Singh and the projections were done by Brijesh Avtar Sharma. The show was coordinated by Rahul Singh and Bhisham Gupta.

Among those who graced the occasion include Naveen Chopra, Vijay Bhat, T.S Premi, Javed Rahi, Baljeet Singh Raina, Kumar A Bharti, Vijay Malla, Madan Gopal Padha, Veerji Sumbly, Ravinder Sharma and Abhishek Bharti.