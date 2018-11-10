ICCR hosts musical programme

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), as a part of its cultural activities, on Saturday hosted a special performance of local flavour ‘Dogri and Punjabi Song’ by artist Jai Dev Musical Group at K.L Sehgal Hall, here.

N.K Shil, Regional Director ICCR, in his welcome address, said that the council began its monthly programme under horizon series in Jammu in the month of July 2012 and delivered more than 81 such programmes. And today ICCR presented yet another engrossing Dogri and Punjabi song performance by popular Jai Dev Musical Group.

Today’s performance began with ‘Yaar Beh Gaya Naina De Bhue Aake Khuda Di Gal Ki Kariye’ which enthralled everyone. Those who accompanied the singer were also the masters in their respective instruments. They included (Tabla) Bitu Anand, (Pad) Amit and (Keyboard) Chandan.