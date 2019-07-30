ICCR hosts Dogri, Punjabi, Kashmiri folk songs, dances

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Regional Office, Jammu and Kashmir, as a part of its cultural activities showcased a special programme of Dogri, Punjabi and Kashmiri folk Songs & Dances by eminent group artists from Bhartiya Kala Kendra under the Horizon Series at K.L Sehgal Hall, Abhinav Theatre complex.

A galaxy of music lovers and other audience witnessed the exceptional performance with great enthusiasm. At the outset of the programme, a lighting of lamp was performed by Chief Guest, Regional Director ICCR & Regional Passport Officer and other dignitaries present there. In his welcome address, N.K Shil, Regional Director, ICCR and Regional Passport Officer, Jammu, appealed to the younger generation to imbibe the tradition and culture of their own and other organization to come forward to this noble cause while respecting others culture and sentiments.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, JMC Jammu was the Chief Guest who underlined the importance of holding such cultural programme in the society. He also highlighted the efforts being made by JMC in this regard. Another striking feature was the amazing anchoring done by versatile presenter Rajni. The performances began with Punjabi song by Suman Lata which captivated everybody in the audience with the powerful singing and dancing. Those who accompanied the singer were included Sunil (Pad), Ganesh (Dholak) and Parveen (Casio).

Prominent persons who were present include T.R. Sharma, Ex Additional Secretary Cultural Academy, V.K Sharma former Deputy Commissioner and Ramesh Chib, Director Bhartiya Kala Sangam.

Vote of thanks was presented by Regional Director, ICCR Regional Office Jammu.