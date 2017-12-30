ICCR felicitates renowned singer Kailash Mehra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, felicitated Kailash Mehra here on Saturday for her life-time contribution in the field of music.

The felicitations were done by Kuldeep Khoda, former CVC and Ex Director General J and K Police who was joined by Balwant Thakur, Regional Director ICCR J&K.

Reading her citation, Balwant Thakur said that popularly known as ‘Kokila’ of Jammu and Kashmir this outstandingly talented singer took the music of Jammu and Kashmir to world heights and successfully held concerts in London, Pittsburgh, Houston, Washington, Florida, New York, California, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, (Canada), Dhaka and Dubai.

Khoda lauded the initiatives of ICCR J&K in promoting the arts and the artists of Jammu and Kashmir within and outside the country. Describing Kailash Mehra as a living institution of music, he hoped her to keep inspiring generations in the field of music.