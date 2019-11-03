ICCAA holds MSME interaction meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Chamber Of Commerce for Affirmative Action (ICCAA) UT J&K on Saturday held first-ever MSME interaction meet between distinguished government officials and businessmen, traders, contractors and youth interested in becoming entrepreneurs. The programme was conducted under the chairmanship of R K Kalsotra, State President ICCAA for encouraging youth and other businessmen of J&K, who are interested to become entrepreneurs besides strengthening their businesses.

P Uday Kumar, Director Planning and Marketing, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) India was the Chief Guest on the occasion, who highlighted the need for motivation and awareness among entrepreneurs. He said that entrepreneurship culture should start from family. “Children can help make parents aware about policies available. There should be a cultural shift. Discipline with positive attitude is the key for established business,” Kumar said.

Sunil Zode, Chairman ICCAA, who presided over the meet, said that there is a dire need to move from becoming job-takers to job-givers and ICCAA provides full support for the same. He highlighted that there is a need to link businesses which will strengthen brotherhood as well.

Rajesh Pimple, Chairman and Marketing Director, CISB Facilities Services Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, who was the Guest of Honour while appreciating the meet, said that people should always dream big and work for expansion of market.

Ravi Kant, Senior Branch Manager, NSIC, National SC-ST Hub presented a slide and highlighted various schemes run by National SC-ST Hub, which is Headquartered in Ludhiana. He encouraged people to avail benefits of the hub which provides free of cost services. “Hub helps in capacity building programmes, setting exhibitions, creating database etc. Hub runs an online portal, B2B and people should utilise it. Other important portals are Sambhand Portal, MSME Samadhan, GEM portal, Udyog Aadhaar etc for helping businessmen,” he added.

R K Kalsotra, State President ICCAA said that the transition of state to UT should be accommodative of aspirations of young entrepreneur and the meet is one such initiative. He asked Kumar to conduct Conclaves at State and District level besides looking into successful implementation of various schemes in J&K.

Ramesh Uttama presented formal vote of thanks while proceedings were done by B L Sharma.