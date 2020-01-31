I&C Deptt sanctions advance drawal of funds for MD JPDCL

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Industries and Commerce Department sanctioned Advance drawal of funds under Capex Budget 2019-20 at the disposal of Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL). “Sanction is hereby accorded to the advance drawal of Rs.14.58 lakh under Capex Budget 2019-20 by Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu for its drawal and placement at the disposal of Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (JPDCL) for ‘providing of dedicated 11 KV feeder at l/E Hiranagar, Kathua’, out of the funds available with the Directorate under the scheme ‘Development/upgradation of Infrastructure in Existing/New Industrial Estates’,” reads the order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/ Secretary, industries & Commerce Department.
