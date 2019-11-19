IAS officer gets addl charge, 11 KAS transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Monday gave additional charge to an IAS officer and transferred eleven KAS officers.

According to GAD order, Owais Ahmad, IAS (JK:2014), Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA, holding additional charge of Managing Director, J&K SRTC, shall also hold the charge of Transport Commissioner, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Abdul Rashid War, KAS, Mission Director, State Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Labour Commissioner, J&K; Babila Rakwal, KAS, Director, Floriculture, Jammu as Director, Handlooms, J&K; Bashir Ahmad Khan, KAS, Labour Commissioner, J&K as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir; Ajay Kumar, KAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board as Director, Development Expenditure, Division-I, Finance Department; Rubina Kounser, KAS, Director, Handlooms, J&K as Mission Director, State Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K; Mohammad Qasim Wani, KAS, Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (Ex-officio Settlement Officer), Srinagar; Kishore Singh Chib, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Director, Floriculture, Jammu; Haris Ahmad Handoo, KAS, Additional Secretary, Finance Department, under orders of transfer as Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Kashmir.

Parveez Ahmad Raina, KAS, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, under orders of transfer as Joint Director, Information, Kashmir, in terms of Government Order No. 1031-GAD of 2019 dated September 18, 2019, shall continue as Additional Secretary, General Administration Department.

Anil Sharma, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department; and Mridhu Salathia, KAS, Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Information (Hqr) in the Directorate of Information, J&K.