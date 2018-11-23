IAS among five officers transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday transferred IAS among five officers. According to GAD order, M. Raju, IAS (JK:2005), Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC), vice Vikar Mustaffa Shunthoo, who will report to the Public Works (R&B) Department for further adjustment.

Prediman Krishen Bhat, KAS, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy and Advance Ruling), shall hold the charge of the post of Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, also holding the charge of the post of Secretary, J&K Legislative Council, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Cooperatives Department. He shall also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department.

Muzaffar Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary (Legal), Home Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Legislative Council, relieving Abdul Majid Bhat of the additional charge of the post. Achal Sethi, Special Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, shall look after the charge of the Administrative, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, till further orders.