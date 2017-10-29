IAS, 15 KAS among 63 officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Saturday transferred one IAS, 15 KAS, 11 CDPOs among 63 officers.

According to GAD order, Shafiq Ahmed Raina, IAS, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/ Secretary, Revenue Department. He shall also hold the charge of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation.

Narinder Kour, KAS, Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Collector, Jammu Development Authority; Zubair Hussain Shah, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Poonch as Assistant Settlement Commissioner, J&K; Paramjeet Singh, KAS, under orders of transfer as Assistant Commissioner in the State Vigilance Organization, J&K as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh; Sonali Arun Gupta, KAS, Deputy Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu as Collector, 220 KV, Power Development Department, Jammu; Angrez Singh, KAS, Collector, Northern Railways, Udhampur/Reasi has been posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur; Bashir Ahmad Khan, KAS, Joint Director Industries and Commerce (Development), Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, J&K Building and Other Constructions Workers Welfare Board; Prerna Raina, KAS, Deputy Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department; Kusum Sharma, KAS, Collector, Power Grid Corporation of India, Jammu as Principal Revenue Training Institute, Jammu, vice Harvinder Kour, KAS, who shall await further orders of posting in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Subash Chander, KAS, Deputy Director (Trainings) in the Directorate of Handlooms Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Horticulture Department; Bal Krishan, KAS Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhadarwah as Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Judicial); Vinod Kumar Behnal, KAS, Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Jammu as Additional Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department; Surjit Singh, General Manager, DIC Ramban as Additional Secretary, Cooperative Department; Rajinder Kumar Khajuria, KAS, General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhadarwah, vice Bal Krishan; Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, KAS, Administrative Officer in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, has been transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Induscos, Handicrafts Department; and Vishal Sharma, KAS, Deputy Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Hqr), J&K.

Meenakshi Devi, CTO, Circle M Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department; Syed Ahmad Kataria, CDPO, ICDS Project, Batwara has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Zainpora; Supriya Kohli, District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu vice Narinder Kour; Seema Bharti, CDPO, ICDS Project, Satwari has been transferred and posted as Collector, Land Acquisition, Special Collector, Defence, Udhampur; Anirudh Ral, DPO, Jammu as Collector, Northern Railways, Udhampur/Reasi; Mohammad Rashid, CTO Circle B, Jammu as Deputy Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstructon; Syed Naseer Ahmad, DPO, Shopian, as Assistant Commissioner in the Commercial Taxes Department, Srinagar; Chander Parkash, CTO, Circle P, Jammu as Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department; Yar AN Khan, DPO, Kupwara as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD) Kupwara; Sonem Chosjar, DPO, Leh as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Leh; Girdhari Lal, ETO, Doda-Ramban Range as Assistant Commissioner in the Commercial Taxes Department, Jammu.

Samir Ahmad Jan, DPO, Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Baramulla; Majad Jhangir, DPO, Poonch as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Shopian; Rajeev Kumar, Additional Private Secretary to me Vice Chairman, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of OBCs has been posted as Special Assistant with the Vice-Chairman, J&K State Advisory Board for Development of OBCs.

Riyaz Ahmad Wani, CTO Circle A Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department; Afaq Ahmad, Additional Private Secretary with the Minister for Revenue has transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Revenue Department; Surinder Paul Sharma, CDPO, ICDS Project, Vijaypur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Syed Shahnawaz, Additional Private Secretary with the Minister for Public Works (R&B) has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Mir Nasrool Hilal Jeri, DPO, Pulwama as Assistant Commissioner in the Commercial Taxes Department, Srinagar; Mukhtar Ahmad, DPO Reasi as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Poonch; Sudhir Bali, CDPO, ICDS Project, Khour as Deputy Secretary, Information Department; Zaheer Abass Briar, DPO, Kulgam as Deputy District Ejection Officer, Ramban; Sandeep Senolntra, DPO Udhampur as Deputy Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Kishore Singh, DSWO, Doda as Deputy Secretary, Cooperative Department; Naresh Kumar, DPO, Rajouri as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote; Fareed Ahmad Kohli, Additional Private Secretary with the Minister for Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries has been posted as Special Assistant with the Minister for Animal amd Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries/

Suhail Ahmad, DPO (Publicity), DRDA, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department; Mita Kumari, DPO (Publicity), DRDA, Jammu as Deputy Director, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development Jammu; Mushtaq Chowdhary, District Social Welfare Officer Samba as Deputy Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu; Shaneena Khan, Assistant Director, Information (Audthi kj-Visual), Srinagar as Deputy Director, Libraries, Kashmir; Mohammad Akbar Khan, Assistant Director as Collector, Public Works (R&B), Kashmir;

Abdul Rashid Dass, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Anantnag as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar; Gulzar Ahmad, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Pulwama as Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Srinagar; Bharti Sharma, awaiting orders of posting in the office of Deputy Director, ICDS Jammu as Deputy District Election Officer, Doda.

Amar Jyoti Raina, awaiting orders of posting in the office of Deputy Director, ICDS, Jammu, has been posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Rajouri; Sushma Gupta, CDPO, ICDS Project, Kathua as Deputy Director, Quality Control, Handicrafts Department, J&K; Sakeen Bano, CDPO, ICDS Project, Shangus as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counseling Centre, Anantnag; Masooda Bano-II, CDPO, ICDS Project, Chadoora transferred and posted as Development Officer, Handicrafts (Textiles), Srinagar; Dilshada Akhter, CDPO, ICDS Project, Achabal as Deputy District Election Officer, Anantnag; Nighat Alam, awaiting orders of posting In the office of Deputy Director, ICDS Kashmir has been posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare. Kashmir; Jasmeet Singh, CDPO, ICDS Project, R S Pura as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chowki-Chowra; Saleem Beigh, CDPO, ICDS Project, Samba as Project Manager, IWMP, Poonch; Coni Sethi, awaiting orders of posting in the office of Deputy Director, ICDS, Jammu has been posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Samba;

Babu Ram Tandon, CDPO, ICDS Project, Pouni has been transferred and ported as Deputy Director, Information in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K; Pawan Kumar, Assistant Director, Handicrafts, Jammu as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Brass who will take over the Charge of the post on retirement on superannuation of Ghulam Ahmad, KAS on October 31, 2017.

Anshuman Singh, DPO Bandipora has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Manpreet Kour, DPO, Kathua as Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu.