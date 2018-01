IAS, 13 KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Saturday transferred one IAS and 13 KAS officers. As per the order, Owais Ahmed, IAS (Batch 2014) Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karnah-Tangdhar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Finance Department; Ghulam Mustafa Andrabi, SDM Kangan has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara; Navdeep Wazir, SDM Assar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Tourism Department; Sanjeev Rana, SDM Padder, Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department; Mehraj-ud-Din, DPO, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SDM Kangan vice Ghulam Mustafa Andrabi; Rishi Kumar Sharma, DPO, Doda, has been transferred and posted as SDM Padder, Kishtwar vice Sanjeev Rana; Ghulam Mohammad, DPO Kargil, has been transferred and posted as SDM Khairu relieving Tsering Mutup, SDM Neyoma of additional charge of the post; Varunjeet CharaK, DSWO, Ramban has been transferred and posted as SDM Assar vice Navdeep Wazir while Alyaz Ahmad Niasroo, Assistant Director Tourism, Gulmarg, has been transferred and posted as SDM Karnah-Tangdhar vice Owais Ahmed.

Imteeaz Ahmad Khan Kacho, Deputy Secretary, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Kargil vice Barkat Ali Lone, who has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kargil; Jugal Kishore Anand, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; Naresh Kumar, (SDM), Surankote, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Mohammad Rashid, Deputy Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction has been transferred and posted as (SDM), Surankote, vice Naresh Kumar.