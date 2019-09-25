IAF MiG trainer aircraft crashes near Gwalior airbase, pilot eject safely

New Delhi: A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near the Gwalior airbase on Wednesday, official sources said.

Both pilots ejected safely, they said.

The aircraft, which was on a routine mission, crashed around 10 am, the sources said.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said.

The trainer jet crashed in Choudhary-ka-Pura in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district, police from the area said.

“The two pilots ejected safely according to the information passed to us from the village head from the spot, some 60 km from the district headquarters,” Bhind Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares told PTI.

We informed the IAF officials in Gwalior about the incident, the SP added. (PTI)