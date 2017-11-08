I-T to issue 1L notices for huge deposits post demonetisation

Note ban sows fear of ‘tax-terrorism’: Manmohan

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department is set to issue notices to about one lakh entities and individuals, who deposited huge cash in banks post demonetisation and whose tax returns have been picked for detailed probe into suspected discrepancies, official sources said on Tuesday.

Issue of notices will begin this week, they said.

In the first tranche, notices will be issued to 70,000 entities who deposited over Rs 50 lakh in cash in banks but chose not to file tax returns or respond to the relevant Income Tax Department advisories, the sources said.

These notices will be issued under Section 142 (1) of the I-T Act (inquiry before assessment), they said.

Similarly, about 30,000 scrutiny notices will be issued to those whose deposits and tax returns were found to be starkly “deviant” from their past behaviour or their accounts showed huge monetary transactions post demonetisation, they added.

As many as 20,572 tax returns have been selected for the scrutiny procedure by the department post demonetisation, declared by the government on November 8 last year.

The rest of the scrutiny notices will be issued in due course, they added.

This action will be followed by the taxman issuing similar notices by next month to those individuals and entities who have made deposits between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh post demonetisation.

These activities, they said, are part of the ‘Operation Clean Money’ that was initiated by the tax department in January this year to check black money generation post the note ban.

According to official data, accessed by PTI, 17.73 lakh suspicious cases involving Rs 3.68 lakh crore have been identified by the taxman in 23.22 lakh bank accounts post demonetisation.

Responses from 11.8 lakh people for 16.92 lakh bank accounts have been received by the department through online medium till now.

“We will again ask people who made bank deposits of over Rs 50 lakh to respond to our notices. If they do not cooperate, we will begin the legal action. Similar thing would be initiated against those who have made deposits less than Rs 50 lakh but over Rs 25 lakh,” a senior I-T department officer said.

The I-T department had conducted 900 searches between November 9, 2016, and March this year, leading to seizure of assets worth Rs 900 crore, including Rs 636 crore in cash.

The searched led to the disclosure of Rs 7,961 crore undisclosed income, according to the official data.

During the same period, the department conducted 8,239 survey operations leading to detection of Rs 6,745 crore of black money, it had said.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has alleged that demonetisation and rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have sown a “deep-rooted fear of tax terrorism” among the business community.

Addressing a Congress event for small and medium business owners as part of Gujarat assembly election campaign, he said that the growth in private investment is at a 25-year low which is “terrible for India’s economy”.

The veteran Congress leader also claimed that the recent agitations by youths from different sections of society indicated the “deep dissatisfaction” with the performance of the successive BJP governments in Gujarat.

“Since July, 60,000 looms in Surat alone has been discarded. At a rate of 35 jobs lost for every 100 looms shut, an estimate of 21,000 jobs have been lost in just one industry sector in Surat.

“The impact in the rest of the country is equally bad if not worse,” Singh said at the function organised ahead of the assembly polls next month.

He said both demonetisation and GST have “sown a deep- rooted fear of tax terrorism” among the business community.

“At a time when the economy has slowed down considerably, despite favourable global macroeconomic conditions, the fear of tax terrorism has eroded the confidence of businesses to invest,” Singh said.

He said the Narmada dam project was taken forward by various Congress governments before the the main canal carried the water in the year Narendra Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat.

Singh said that as the then finance minister, he had stepped forward to provide the funding from the Centre.

He criticised the NDA government under Prime Minister Modi for amending the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, in the BJP ruled states, even as farmers continue to suffer from “extended agrarian distress”.

He also accused the BJP government in Gujarat of failing to support ‘adivasis’ (tribals) and being the “worst performer” in implementing the Forest Rights Act, 2008, as well as on social indicators.

“The recent agitation of the youths cutting across different sections of the society, is an indication of the deep dissatisfaction with the performance of successive BJP governments in Gujarat,” Singh said.

“The winds of change are blowing in Gujarat. The Congress party will ensure that the voice of every Gujarati regardless of caste, creed, gender or class will be heard,” he said.