I-T returns filing deadline extended to August 31

Agency

NEW DELHI: In view of difficulties being faced by assessees, the government on Thursday extended the last date for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2018-19 by a month to August 31.

Individuals and entities, whose accounts are not required to be audited, were mandated to file I-T returns by July 31. The ITR forms were notified earlier in April. Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from July 31, 2018 to August 31, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers, a Finance Ministry statement said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in a tweet, appealed to citizens to pay taxes within the extended due date.

“The last date for submission of income tax has been extended from July 31 to August 31, 2018, I request every taxpayer to submit their income tax by the due date, fulfil their duty as a law-abiding citizen and contribute in the nation building,” he said.