I listen to everyone but decide myself: Mehbooba

PDP President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, spoke exclusively to STATE TIMES Correspondent Muhammad Mukaram about her experience with BJP in coalition government and the rebellion by some PDP legislators

Excerpts of the interview

Q. You often invoke former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy, what made your party stitch a partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party knowing fully-well that this alliance was unacceptable in the Kashmir Valley?

MM: The PDP was formed with a purpose, otherwise my father, late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who served as Home Minister of India (and was youngest of all at 50 that time) was in Congress, where he could have easily become the Chief Minister but he wanted to do something for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This party was formed when things were very bad, worse than what we have today.

Then we felt that the people of our State need to have a voice; that is the main reason why my father formed the PDP. Our party’s declaration was that J&K has to become a bridge between India and Pakistan. At that time Kargil happened and nobody could dare to take Pakistan’s name in our State and talk to Pakistan for dialogue, it was only the PDP which initiated the process at that time.

Second was the need to have a dialogue with the separatists. These were the two basic factors. Our party’s agenda remained constant whether we formed the government with Congress in 2002 or with the BJP in 2014. It doesn’t matter who comes and goes. Our strength is our agenda. And I don’t think any other mainstream party has a roadmap for taking Jammu and Kashmir out of this situation.

Q. What made your father thank Pakistan, Hurriyat Conference and the terrorists after taking oath as Chief Minister in March 2015? Don’t you think his statement stirred a hornet’s nest?

MM: Well, Pakistan, Hurriyat or the terrorists have the potential to disrupt (electoral process) if they want to. The best example is that of 2014 elections when they did not do that. This clearly indicates that the political process is very important which we witnessed during Mufti Sahab and Vajpayee Sahab’s tenure. When there is a political process then good governance comes automatically. The people are more relaxed. Then you can build roads and buildings. Good governance and political process complement each other. One without another will not give us any results.

The Vajpayee factor brought every stakeholder together. How can you wish away Vajpayee just like that? His legacy is relevant even today. Just look at the national level when there was condolence meeting at New Delhi, every person from every party who disagreed 100 per cent with the BJP or its ideology, every individual praised Vajpayee Ji. I know how close Indira Gandhi was to Kashmiris because her forefathers belonged to this place, but even she was not able to touch a chord with Kashmiris as Vajpayee did.

Q. Do you think Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to carry forward Vajpayee’s legacy?

MM: I recollect my father telling him (Vajpayee) once, “Vajpayee Ji aap Pakistan say baat kyun nahin kartay ho” (Vajpayee Ji, why don’t you initiate talks with Pakistan), Vajpayee ji replied: “Kya karoon Mufti Sahab woh to Kashmir mangtay hain (What to do Mufti Sahab they want Kashmir.”

Modi Ji tried to do things like Vajpayee Ji but somehow that consistency was not there; that kind of courage of conviction was lacking there. The purpose for we joined hands with the BJP, it was not accomplished.

Q. Were you a reluctant Chief Minister?

MM: I was not ready for an alliance with the BJP; I disagreed with my father but he was so committed. His conviction to put everything at stake, including his credibility, stature and the party, was a unique trait. Even when Mufti Sahab took the decision about forging an alliance with the BJP, I told my Daddy, “Okay, go ahead, but I am not going to be part of that government.” I told him if you want to form the government with the BJP for the heck of development, I have not fought election for this purpose only. I want to go beyond that. I want to do my best to take people out of this situation. I was very upset about it.

Q. One of your closest associates and a former cabinet minister Imran Ansari, who incidentally also comes from a dynastic family, openly accused you of taking decisions in what he referred to as a ‘kitchen cabinet’? Your thoughts…

MM: I was very hurt because I always treated him as my younger brother and I would also take liberty with him. Even scolded him at times and told him this is wrong, “Yeh galat kartay ho, woh galat kartay ho” etc. I also listened to him at times whenever he wanted to do certain things done, I would do it. He was the one who could come into my office any time. When his father (late Iftikhar Ansari) passed away it really broke my heart and I couldn’t console myself for days. He was like a family member.

His reference to ‘kitchen cabinet’ was totally wrong. I am a person of my will even though my father would have disagreements. So if my father could not force me to do something unless he was able to convince me. I listen to everybody, but at the end of the day it’s me who takes decisions. And at that time I don’t bother about the consequences of the decisions I take, because once you make a decision, and you feel this is the right thing to do, you take people into confidence and you listen to them. I am the president of my party; I have that kind of confidence in myself.

Q. If you were to list three of your biggest achievements and failures as Chief Minister, what would those be?

MM: Laughs… See, my biggest achievement would be that having done whatever was possible to do despite tough situations. The developmental work on Qazigund-Srinagar Express Highway. The work we did to have medical colleges in north and south parts of Kashmir and upgrading of schools. In 2010 when the situation was volatile it was limited to Srinagar and parts of Shopian, but in 2016 agitation the whole of valley got involved, and even Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar were affected. Besides developmental works, we took some decisions like Kashmir Police Service cadre review, pay anomalies, promotion and other related issues of Kashmir Administration Service officers, and particularly decisions regarding women empowerment like exemption of stamp duty for women buying property in J&K, Scooty scheme for girls, Tribal policy etc. Well, the 8th of July (Burhan’s killing) was the lowest point in my life. Afterwards, there were only lows and lows. Everything went into disarray. There was no accountability because the entire focus was on maintaining law and order, God forbid, how many were killed, and what happened where. Once the low of 8 July started I was not myself anymore. I was already emotionally broken after my father’s demise (January 2016) and then my soul was hurt by what happened after 8 July.